Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 357,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 134,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.