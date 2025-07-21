SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 88 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $244.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.