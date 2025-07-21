SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.43 and a beta of 2.00.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,033.92. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

