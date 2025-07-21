SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 18.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after buying an additional 76,334 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 35.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 140.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.