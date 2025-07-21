SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.04.

NYSE:DG opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

