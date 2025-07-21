SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 771,816 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

