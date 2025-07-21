SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IBRX has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

