SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $285.48 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $286.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.68 and a 200-day moving average of $265.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.