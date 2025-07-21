SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 760 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 222.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of FLR opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

