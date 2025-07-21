SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 87 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $311.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $312.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

