SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 506 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 263.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $162.57 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

