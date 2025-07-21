SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 68 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.17. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.41.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

