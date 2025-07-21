SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 83,607 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,763 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 524,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $292.00.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

