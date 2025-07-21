SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 504.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,428,575.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,571,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,127,452.40. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,347 shares of company stock worth $3,464,807 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

S opened at $18.03 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

