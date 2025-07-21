Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,648,619,900.80. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $3,495,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 641,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,241,009.60. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,001,515 shares of company stock valued at $661,862,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

CVNA stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

