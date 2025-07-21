Sigma Planning Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 257.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

