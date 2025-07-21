Sigma Planning Corp Has $17.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

