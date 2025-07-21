Sigma Planning Corp Has $274,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 231,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $900.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $103.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

