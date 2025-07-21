Sigma Planning Corp Has $307,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $113.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

