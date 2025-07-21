Sigma Planning Corp Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BUFF opened at $47.39 on Monday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

