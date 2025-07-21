Sigma Planning Corp Has $313,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,997,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

