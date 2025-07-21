Sigma Planning Corp Has $343,000 Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

