Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

