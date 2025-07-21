Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,059 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Report on AR

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.