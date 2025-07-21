Sigma Planning Corp Sells 784 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,918,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,973,000 after purchasing an additional 480,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,962,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1%

UNM opened at $81.09 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

