Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,721 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1,371.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

PENN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.61.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

