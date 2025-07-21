Signaturefd LLC Acquires 937 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in America Movil by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil by 21.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil by 3,713.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 109.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

