Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $75.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.