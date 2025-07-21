Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,141,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

AAL opened at $12.51 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

