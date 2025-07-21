Signaturefd LLC Buys 285 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $143.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

