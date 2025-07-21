Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.87 on Monday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.