Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nice by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nice by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nice presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

