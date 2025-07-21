Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

