Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $190.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

