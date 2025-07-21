Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.