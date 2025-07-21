Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 353,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

