Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

