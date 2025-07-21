Signaturefd LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.