Signaturefd LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $452,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 91.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

