Signaturefd LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $68.16 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

