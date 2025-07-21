Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 7,816,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 598,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 1,420,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

AG opened at $8.27 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.82.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

