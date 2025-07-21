Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Stock Down 3.7%

Whirlpool stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 664.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.