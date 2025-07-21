Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,745,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 65,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 445,158 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on Z shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.82, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.39.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,239.38. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $706,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,820.10. This trade represents a 26.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

