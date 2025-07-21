Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 4,856.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

