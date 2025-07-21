Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,169,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,069,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.