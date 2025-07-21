Signaturefd LLC Sells 244 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $45.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

