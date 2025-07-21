Signaturefd LLC Sells 272 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 78,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Illumina by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 22.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.