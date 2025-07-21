Signaturefd LLC Sells 577 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,304,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

