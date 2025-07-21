Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,501 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APA alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after buying an additional 1,540,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in APA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in APA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,947,000 after acquiring an additional 269,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 target price on APA and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.