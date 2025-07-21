Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.